Beverly Ehly, 90, of Kenesaw, Nebraska passed away on Saturday October 9, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday October 14 at Kenesaw Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dr. Berke Landrum officiating. Interment will be in Kenesaw Cemetery. A Visitation will take place from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday October 13, 2021, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials may be directed to the family to be designated at a later date. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Beverly was born on August 22, 1931, in Kenesaw, NE to Virgil and Helen (Widener) Partridge. She grew up in Kenesaw and attended Kenesaw Public Schools, graduating in 1948. She was united in marriage to Jonathan “John” Ehly on June 2, 1958, in Kenesaw. She was employed by Hastings Regional Center before retiring in 1996.
She was a member of Kenesaw Presbyterian Church, Hastings B.P.O. DOES, Kenesaw Legion Auxiliary, Red Hat Society, and served on Adams County Election Board, Kenesaw Cemetery Board, and volunteered with American Red Cross. She enjoyed restoring antique trunks, reading, crossword puzzles and was an avid Nebraska Cornhusker fan.
Beverly is survived by her sons, Kim (Ronda) Ehly of Kenesaw, Kevin (Rhonda) Ehly of Hastings and Kipp Ehly of Kenesaw; daughter, Kerri Ehly (fiancé Nick Birt) of Omaha; grandchildren, Brett (Becky) Ehly, Blake (Reba) Ehly, Lindsay Ehly, Tyler (Jorden) Ehly, K.C. Ehly and Stephanie Franck; and 9 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her father, Virgil Partridge; stepmother, Pauline; mother, Helen Edmondson; stepfather, Guy; husband, Jonathan; and infant daughter Kellie Marie; brother-in-laws, Arthur (Rose) Ehly, Teef (Phyllis) Ehly and sister-in-law, Dorothy (Tony) Keller.
