Hastings, Nebraska resident Beverly J. Bruning, 72, passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside Services will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, July 22, at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Pastor Joe Marino officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Beverly was born July 22, 1948, in Hastings, NE to Reuben & Marcella (Russell) Kaiser. She attended Hastings High School. Beverly married Dennis Bruning on July 21, 1963, in Harvard. She worked for Nebraska Aluminum Castings until her retirement in 2014.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include husband, Dennis Bruning of Hastings; sons and spouses, Timothy and Christine Bruning of Ravenna, Roy and Christine Bruning of Hastings, Dennis and Julie Bruning of Edgar; 13 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brothers, Michael Kaiser of Hastings, Danny Joe Kaiser of Hastings; numerous nieces and nephews.
