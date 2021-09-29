Former Juniata, Nebraska resident Beverly “Kay” Brown, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Homestead Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, October 2, at Juniata United Methodist Church in Juniata with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Juniata United Methodist Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Kay was born December 21, 1938, in North Platte, NE to George S. & Leona C. (Leenerts) Scaggs. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1956. Kay married Lloyd “Don” Brown on November 10, 1956, at First Baptist Church in Hastings; he preceded her in death on February 26, 2020.
Kay was employed as Postmaster at the Juniata Post Office. She was a member of Juniata United Methodist Church where she was very involved as Church Treasurer, Methodist Women, and Secretary of CRA for Village of Juniata.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd “Don” Brown; and grandson, Seth Brown.
Survivors include her sons, Don (Mary) Brown of Hastings, Michael (Dara) Brown of Hastings, David (Theresa) Brown of Houston, TX, Steven (Tracy) Brown of Lincoln; grandchildren, Kyle (Aubrey) Brown, Amanda (Jon) Berry, Tarah (Justin) Staack, Tasha Brown, Jessica Longshore, Bailie Brown and Doug Larsen, Katherine Brown, Joseph Brown, Maddy Brown, Ansley Brown; great-grandchildren, Harrison, Hayden, Natalie, Savannah, Bakaya, Gianna, Jada; sister, Carolyn “Sue” Young of Lincoln; several nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.