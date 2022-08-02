Beverly Dunn Whiteman, aged 76, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her Colorado home with her family by her side.
Beverly was also a resident of Naples, Florida, and former resident of Hastings, Nebraska, and Kearney, Nebraska. She was also a summer resident in Colorado at Heritage Engle Bend Golf Club.
Born April 27, 1946, to Thomas Baker Dunn and LaRaine Louise Dunn (Hausman) in Clarinda, Iowa, and grew up with her brother, John, in Villisca, Iowa, and Kearney, Nebraska.
Beverly was actively involved in St Paul’s Episcopal Church in Naples where she served as a Lay Eucharistic Minister, Lector, Vestry Member, General Convention Delegate, choir member and managed many fundraiser events for the church.
As a member of Countryside Golf & Country Club for over 20 years, Beverly served on the Social and New Member Committees, Chaired the Countryside Finance Committee, was the Director and Treasurer of Homeowners II Association and was on the Master Board.
She helped to start the Countryside Women’s Advisory Council, which became the Women’s Advancement Council (WAC) where she was President of this Council.
She was an active member of the Philanthropic Educational Organization (PEO) for Women, who’s mission is to promote and educate women.
Beverly loved traveling with her family and entertaining her many friends. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and LaRaine Dunn; and her beloved husband, Samuel D. Whiteman, Jr.
She is survived by her two daughters, Michelle (Lewis) Rogers and Angela (Lewis) McAllister; her brother, John and his wife, Nancy (Dobberstein) Dunn; and her six grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Aurora, Colorado, at Heritage Eagle Bend on Sunday, Aug. 7 from 3-6 p.m.
A Memorial Service and Requiem Eucharist will be Saturday, September 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings, Nebraska with The Very Rev. Katie Hargis officiating.
Burial will be in St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium in Hastings.
A Memorial Service will also be held on Saturday, Nov. 26, at 2:30 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Naples, Florida, with The Rev. Dr. Thomas A Thoeni officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PEO Sisterhood Chapter FW, Attn: Lynn Hartman, 8745 Hideaway Harbor, Naples FL, 34120. There will be no viewing or visitation.
