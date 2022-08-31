Beverly Dunn Whiteman, aged 76, died peacefully on July 22, 2022, at her Colorado home with her family by her side.
Beverly was also a resident of Naples, Florida, and a former resident of Hastings, Nebraska, and Kearney, Nebraska. She was also a summer resident in Colorado at Heritage Engle Bend Golf Club.
A memorial service and Requiem Eucharist will be Saturday, September 3, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral in Hastings with The Very Rev. Katie Hargis officiating. Burial will be in St. Mark's Episcopal Pro-Cathedral Columbarium in Hastings.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to PEO Sisterhood Chapter FW, Attn: Lynn Hartman, 8745 Hideaway Harbor, Naples FL, 34120. There will be no viewing or visitation.
