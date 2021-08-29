Superior, Nebraska, resident Bill Hill, 95, died Aug. 25, 2021, in Omaha. 

A graveside service with military honors is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior with Pastor Robert Hopkins officiating.

Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be given to the Superior Auditorium, Centennial Lutheran Church, or in care of the family.

0
0
0
0
0