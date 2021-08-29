Superior, Nebraska, resident Bill Hill, 95, died Aug. 25, 2021, in Omaha.
A graveside service with military honors is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior with Pastor Robert Hopkins officiating.
Visitation is 2-8 p.m. Tuesday with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to be given to the Superior Auditorium, Centennial Lutheran Church, or in care of the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.