Hastings, Nebraska resident Bill J. Ries, 92, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home, Newman Grove, NE.
Rosary will be 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. A book signing will be 1-5 p.m. with family present 3-5 p.m. Sunday, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
