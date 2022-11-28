Hastings, Nebraska, resident Bill J. Ries, 92, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at Mid-Nebraska Lutheran Home in Newman Grove, NE.

Rosary will be 5 p.m. Sunday, December 4, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 a.m. Monday, December 5, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Craig Clinch officiating.