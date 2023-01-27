Hastings, Nebraska resident Bill Lee “Pete” Petersen, 83, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Dunbar officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, February 1, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bill’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bill was born Jan 18, 1940 in Minden, NE to Wilbur and Opal (Enger) Petersen. He graduated from Minden High School in 1958, and then from Kansas City Mechanical Trade School the following year. He started working as a mechanic for Corners Ford Service Station in Blue Hill, NE. He then moved to Hastings and worked for Firestone and then Laird Motors Ford. He married Sharon (Kort) on November 5, 1961, and they had four children Bonnie, Rita, Mitzi, and Mitch.
Bill worked as a mechanic, salesman, and parts manager during his career at the Hastings Ford Dealership where he retired at 78 years old. He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings, NE where he was a member of Lutheran’s Layman’s League and held other positions in the church over the years.
Bill was a member of Eagles 592 for 30 years in Hastings, NE where he served as president for many years and trustee until retirement. He liked to cook and serve meals at various functions for many years. He enjoyed playing cards and pool and was part of the shuffleboard team with fellow members and friends.
He was a great storyteller and never refused to help anyone in need. He enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball where he was known as a great pitcher and many friendships were formed. He hunted deer for many years with friends in the beautiful hills around Palisade, NE, and the whole family enjoyed camping and fishing together. He was an avid bowler and served as president of the local bowling association.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Jaqueline; sister, Diane Koos; brothers-in-law, Don Koos and Gary Reiber; and sisters-in-law, Linda Kort and Diane Petersen.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon of Hastings; daughter, Bonnie (Bryon) Meyer of Hastings and their children Brandon (Shayna) Meyer of Davey, NE, and their kids Macy, Wyatt, Jackson, & Brooklyn, and Brittany (Landon) Epp of Ayr, NE, and their child Sawyer; daughter, Rita (Doyle) Bankson of Hastings and their children Ashley of Omaha & Zach of Denver, CO; daughter, Mitzi (Jeff) Johnson of Omaha and their child Amelia; son, Mitch (Andrea) Petersen of Melbourne, FL; brothers, Jerry Petersen of Omaha and Jay Petersen of Kearney; sisters-in-law, Shirley (Ron) Hesselschwerdt of Little Rock, AR and Betty Reiber of Hastings; brother-in-law, Byron (Pat) Kort of Palm Coast, FL.
