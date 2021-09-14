Hastings, Nebraska, resident Billie D. Frittz, 49, passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021, at his home.
Memorial services with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be 1 p.m. Saturday, September 18, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Eddie Goff officiating.
There will be no burial, viewing or visitation. The family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to the Disabled American Veterans Organization (www.dav.org).
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Billie was born May 18, 1972, at Temple, Texas, to Donovan and Tam (Marcy) Frittz.
Billie graduated from Texhoma High School. Billie served in the U.S. Navy from June 28, 1999, to March 17, 2000. He was a disabled veteran and was a volunteer at Start Over Rover.
Billie was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include daughters, Peyton Frittz of Hastings and Jentri Lara of Hastings; grandsons, Tytis Crow and Cameron Jordan; and sisters, Leigh Barrington of Seabrook, Texas and Andrea Morrissey of Elk City, Oklahoma.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.