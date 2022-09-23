Billy “Bill” L. Maul, 83, of rural Buffalo County, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at his home.

A family-led graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at White Hill Cemetery with Rev. Donald Becker officiating. A luncheon will be held following the service at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. The family requests casual attire be worn. Memorials in Bill’s honor are kindly suggested to White Hill Cemetery or the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.