Ayr, Nebraska resident Billy D. Stromer, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at his home.
Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 30, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Churchyard Cemetery, west of Glenvil, with Pastor Jonathan Jehorek officiating. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Billy was born September 24, 1954, in Hastings, NE to William D. and Rocella (Stelk) Stromer. He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1972 and attended Kearney State College and Central Community College in Hastings. Billy married Debra Metzer on June 19, 1976, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil.
Billy was employed as a control room operator for Hastings Utilities for 37 years. He was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, west of Glenvil, and was a former member of the Jaycees and Adams County 4-H. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Gaylord Stromer.
Survivors include his wife, Debra Stromer of Ayr; daughter, Alyssa Stromer of Hastings; grandson, Micahl Stromer of Hastings; one niece and two nephews.
