Billy Frank Thiel passed away peacefully into the arms of Jesus on September 26, 2022 at his home in Holstein, Nebraska surrounded by the love of family members.

Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Roseland Community Center in Roseland. Private family burial will be at Roseland Cemetery in Roseland. There will be no viewing or visitation. The family requests in lieu of flowers, that you honor Bill with a memorial to Start Over Rover or Holstein Fire and Rescue. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.