Billy “Bill” L. Maul, 83, of rural Buffalo County, Nebraska, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at his home.
A family-led graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 8, at White Hill Cemetery north of Minden with Rev. Donald Becker officiating.
A luncheon will be held following the service at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Minden. The family requests casual attire be worn. Memorials in Bill’s honor are kindly suggested to White Hill Cemetery or the Platte Valley Antique Machinery Association. Craig Funeral Home in Minden is assisting the family.
Billy Lee Maul was born on December 31, 1938, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Rufus and Mable (Kahle) Maul. He grew up in Kearney and received his education at Kearney High.
He was united in marriage to Donna J. Henricksen on June 8, 1957, in Minden and to this union six children were born: Tamra, Amy, Cristy, Terry, Sherry Ann and Tiffany.
The family made their first home in Minden, NE, and went on to move to Kansas, Oklahoma, and back to Nebraska.
Throughout Bill’s life, he worked at Wells Filling Station and set pins at the Minden bowling alley.
When family moved to Kansas, Bill worked at a bowling alley. Family moved on to Oklahoma where Bill built wheat elevators.
When they moved back to Nebraska, Bill worked at Winkler’s farm and Del Knispel for a short while. Bill went on to work for Missouri Valley Building where he completed projects from the Interstate at Kearney to Hershey, Highway 183, the canal at Ainsworth, and the Santic Road in Merriman.
Bill then went on to work for Wilbert Vault Company for a short time.
At the end of Bill’s working career, he worked for Jerry Carmen and Honk Ball at Buffalo County Highway Department as a foreman of the road crew before moving on to work for Jerry Carmen at Kearney County Highway Department as a maintainer operator where he retired in 2004.
Since 1969, Bill farmed south of Kearney and raised purebred spotted Poland China hogs to sell as breeding stock.
Bill and family enjoyed competing at local and national shows, bringing home prizes with nearly every show.
In 1997, he sold the hogs and rented the facilities to a neighbor but continued to farm. In 2018, Bill reluctantly retired from farming and rented out their ground.
Bill and Donna collected and restored Farmall antique tractors for years. They competed in tractor drives, pulls, and local shows, winning multiple awards.
At Bill’s death, he owned 15 tractors and 4 antique wagons. Bill was Lutheran in his faith, followed Tri-City Storm Hockey, and was a 4-H leader and volunteer for many years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Donna of Kearney; son, Terry Maul and wife, Cathy of Corpus Christy, TX; daughters, Tamra Barth and husband, David of Kearney, NE, Amy Hunnel and husband, Tom of Alma, NE, Cristy Maul of Kearney, NE, Sherry Ross and husband, Tim of Kearney, NE, and Tiffany Erickson and husband, Kenneth of Campbell, NE; 15 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother, Gary Maul of Hastings, NE; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; great-granddaughter, Sarah Ellison; brother, Marvin Maul; and mother and father in-law, Kenneth and Tena Henricksen.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
