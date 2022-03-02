Hastings, Nebraska resident Billy Wayne Rapp, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Billy’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
