Hastings, Nebraska resident Billy Wayne Rapp, 78, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at Edgewood Vista Assisted Living in Hastings.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 7, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Scott DeWitt officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. with family present 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 6, at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Evangelical Free Church’s YouTube page. The direct link for that page is https://bit.ly/hefclive2. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bill was born Thursday, September 16, 1943, in Colorado Springs, CO to William Horace and Effie Myrtle (Kershner) Rapp. He grew up on a farm in Rush, CO just east of Colorado Springs, on the road that is now known as Rapp Road. He graduated from Miami High School in Rush in 1961.
After high school, he sold used cars in Colorado Springs before moving to Nebraska. Billy drove for Herman Brothers out of Superior, NE then drove for Eldon Howard Trucking for almost 30 years hauling fuel. He worked for Wal-Mart in the tire and lube department for eight years before retiring completely. Billy enjoyed restoring old cars, being outdoors, watching NASCAR, and baseball, especially the Kansas City Royals.
Billy was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara & Robert Payne; and brother-in-law, Stan Watson.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Jean Rapp of Hastings; daughters, Kendra (Shane Stone) Harper of Kearney, Lori (Jeff) Keeler of Glenvil; sons, Mark Rapp of Tucson, AZ, Troy Rapp of Tucson, AZ, Randy Rapp of Colorado Springs, CO, Steven Otto of Hastings, David (Kerri) Otto of Hickman; 16 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Bette Watson of Wickenburg, AZ, MaryAnn (Ron) Bevans of Colorado Springs, CO; brother-in-law, Jim (Becci) Austin of Tucson, AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, and many friends.
