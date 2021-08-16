Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Blair Mitchell Lyons, 52, passed away peacefully in his sleep from an undiagnosed heart condition in the early hours of Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home in Grand Island.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, August 21, at Phillips Memorial Hall in Phillips with Pastor Dustin Bower officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at Concordia Cemetery, rural Juniata.
There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service you will need to go to Blair’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Blair was born on January 31, 1969, in Lincoln, NE to Lindell “Butch” and Jarilyn (Lau) Lyons. He was raised in Alma and Hastings and was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Blair attended Zion Lutheran School from 4th through 8th grade and graduated from Hastings High School in 1987.
Blair was employed at PW Pipe, Hastings College, Caseys, and was most currently employed at Coffins in Grand Island. He loved spending time outdoors, gardening, kayaking, photography, and spending time with his family and his dog, Herkie.
Blair was preceded in death by his husband, Tim Perlinger; and grandmothers, Betty and Esther.
Survivors include his parents, Lindell “Butch” and Jarilyn Lyons of Hastings; son, Matthew Offner of Lincoln; daughters and spouse, Kayla Brown of Friend and McKayla Brown and Aaron Gonzalez of Hastings; grandchildren, Aaron Gonzalez and Alex Gonzalez; significant other, Ken Mutter; sister, Beth Lyons of Hastings; nieces, Abigail Lyons and Anna Lyons; nephew, Steven Lyons; best friends, Julie Brown, Amanda Southerland, Jon Sullivan, Brian Gallagher; many beloved family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.