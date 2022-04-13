It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing of a woman that was bigger than life. Bobbi Price, 69, of Marysville, Kansas, passed away at Bryan East in Lincoln on March 30, 2022 due to complications from a heart attack.
Funeral services were held April 6th in Marysville, KS. Burial took place at Marysville City Cemetery in Marysville, KS.
Bobbi was born on May 24, 1952 to Thomas and Marge Goddard. Bobbi graduated from Marysville High School in 1970. In 1976 Bobbi married her soulmate, Wayne Price.
Bobbi lived her live serving her community and playing an active and vital role that will be missed by many. From 1980-1987 Bobbi served on the Marysville City Council. In 1984 Bobbi became a dispatcher for the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office where she was still employed and in recent years became the Communications Sergeant and Clerk for the Sheriff’s office. During her time at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Bobbi became active with the Kansas Criminal Justice Information System Committee (KCJIS). In 1989 Bobbi was elected to the USD 364 school board and served for 12 years. Bobbi served on the Koester House Advisory Board since 1989. One of Bobbi’s proudest accomplishments was being sworn in as a Judge and presiding over several municipalities in northeast Kansas for the last 20 years. In 2016 Bobbi was elected President of the Marysville Alumni Association and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.
Bobbi had a lot of passion for people, she spoke to everyone she came in contact with and she believed in treating everyone the same. She called it like she saw it and you didn’t wonder where you stood with her. She was kind friendly, assertive, compassionate, fair, charismatic and was a leader. She was always ready to have fun and had the most contagious laugh that you could hear from far away. She looked forward to the Marysville Alumni weekend every year reminiscing of her high school years. Bobbi loved the holidays and loved to decorate her house for the corresponding holiday and it was always big and bold. She loved her back yard and looked forward to every spring and summer as her and Wayne would pick out plants for the backyard and get it just the way they wanted it for the summer months. Getting together for family events was important to Bobbi, she loved her children and her grandchildren and always had a story about each of them.
Bobbie leaves a monumental void in the community and one that will be hard to fill. Everyone that met her has a ‘Bobbi’ story.
Survivors include her husband Wayne Price; children, Thomas ‘T.L.’ (Carol) Price of Topeka, KS, Candace Price of Kansas City, KS, Holland Price of Marysville, KS; grandchildren, Alexia Price, Mason Price, Peyton Price, Ayden Price, Ashlyn Price and Lucien Obley; mother-in-law, Wihlma Price of Hastings, NE; nephews and nieces, Darren (Penny), Amber and Abby, Jason (Candi), Preston and Barrett, Dale (Sandra); siblings, Connie (Wally) Waldman of Clay Center, Bryce (Paula) Urban of Clay Center.
In lieu of flowers, a Memorial Fund has been established to the Historic Union Pacific Depot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.