Bobette K. “Bobbi” Cooper, 55, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a long battle with lung cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Adams County Fairground in Hastings, NE, West End building, beginning at 2 pm.
Bobbi was born in Kearney, NE to Carol (Zinnel) Mulford on October 27, 1966. Together it was them against the world for a year and a half until Carol met and married Gerald “Jerry” Mulford. Jerry has been and will forever remain Bobbi’s dad. Together, Carol and Jerry traveled from Japan back to Nebraska while Jerry was in the Navy and then settled in Kenesaw, NE where they raised Bobbi and her little sisters, Wendy, Jeri Lyn, and Kelly. Bobbi developed a love of riding horses while growing up and was active in 4-H and ran cross country throughout high school, where she met Joseph Ellis.
Bobbi married Joseph Ellis from Allen, NE on April 4, 1986, in Garland, Texas. This marriage gave life to their three daughters, Jamie, Sara, and Bailey. Bobbi developed a love of travel while crisscrossing the county throughout their marriage while Joe served in the Air Force. Jamie being born in 1986 in Garland, Texas, Sara being born in 1989 in Greensboro, North Carolina and Bailey being born in 1991 in Spokane, Washington.
After her marriage to Joe, Bobbi accepted a traveling position with AGP which took her to Iowa where she met the love of her life, Randy Cooper. They were married on December 14, 1996, at the Legacy Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada. With this marriage she gained two daughters, Sara, and Katie. Bobbi and Randy lived in Emmetsburg, Iowa where Mayce was born in 1997. Bobbi and Randy moved to Olathe, Kansas in 1998. There they spent time with family and created many friendships before moving to Hastings in 2012. In Hastings she began doing property management and worked on many renovation projects with her dad, Jerry.
Bobbi and Randy shared a love of baseball and gardening. She loved the outdoors, photography, her garden and was proud of her beautiful plants. She enjoyed fishing, writing and bird watching, while drinking her coffee in the morning, but most of all, watching her “beautiful and absolutely wonderful” grandchildren grow up. Bobbi thought her grandchildren were so special and loved them all tremendously.
Bobbi was joined in heaven by her grandmothers; Beatrice Mulford (Colombe) and Leota Zinnel-Kline (Smith), grandfather Eldon Zinnel, and her mother and father-in-law; Donald and Wilma Cooper (Henley).
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband Randy Cooper of Hastings; parents Jerry and Carol Mulford of Kenesaw; her daughters Jamie Ellis (Logan Smith) of Hastings, Sara Lowery (Travis) of Hastings, Bailey Holton (Tyler) of Pierce, NE, Mayce Cooper (Braden Schumm) of Hastings, Sara Cooper (Barry Mahaffey) of Cologne, MN, Katie Kreiss (Brad) of Hartford, WI; 17 grandchildren Alex, Landon, Tristan, Brooklynn, Savanna, Layla, Sophie, Aliyah, Zoey, Liam, Jackson, Teagan, Carter, Barrett, Charlie, Tommy and Tatum; four sisters Wendy Romans (Chad) of Tampa, FL, Jeri Lyn Runions (Bill) of Minden, Kelly Kinney (Brandon) of Hastings, Tara Taylor (Bryan) of Windsor, CO; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and one grandfather, Arwin Mulford of Kenesaw.
Donations will pay for medical bills, end of life expenses and any other expenses that arise for the family in the coming months. Please make those directly to the family or the GoFundMe account that has been established for Bobbi’s cancer journey.
