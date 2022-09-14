Bobette K. “Bobbi” Cooper, 55, of Hastings, NE passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Mary Lanning Hospital surrounded by her loving family following a long battle with lung cancer.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at the Adams County Fairground in Hastings, NE, West End building, beginning at 2 pm.

Tags