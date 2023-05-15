Hastings, Nebraska resident Bonnie J. Guthrie, 91, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln, NE with family at her side.

Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Sunday, May 21, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.

