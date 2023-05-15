Hastings, Nebraska resident Bonnie J. Guthrie, 91, passed away Saturday, May 13, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center East Campus, Lincoln, NE with family at her side.
Services will be 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Rev. Lance Clay officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. with family present Sunday, May 21, at the funeral home, and one hour before the service at the church.
Memorials may be given to First United Methodist Church or the family’s choice.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Bonnie’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bonnie Jean was born July 1, 1931, to Erle Bryan and Maude (Wardlow) Jones. The family lived on a farm near Pauline, NE, moving to Hastings in 1937.
She graduated from Hastings High School in 1948, was united in marriage to Wayne E. Guthrie in 1954 at the Hastings First United Methodist Church, and were married for 58 years before Wayne passed away in 2012. To this union two sons were born, Scott Lee and Todd Alan.
Bonnie was the Administrative Secretary to the Superintendent of Hastings Public Schools for 23 years. She served as a cub scout den mother, spent much time assisting in planning her high school class reunions, and was a lifetime member of Beta Sigma Phi serving in all capacities.
During that time she was honored as Chapter and City-Wide Valentine Queen and Chapter and City-Wide Woman of the Year.
Bonnie was a member of First United Methodist Church since 1947, and a former member of the Methodist Women and Hastings Retired Teachers Association.
She enjoyed crocheting and embroidering, making items for her family. Her greatest love was family and especially becoming a great-grandmother to William, Charlotte, George, Eufemio, and Wayne Todd.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wayne; sisters, Doris Spain and Betty Adams; in-laws, Pearl Guthrie, Deloris and Tony Gunderson, Joyce and Jerry Hueske; niece, Carol Engelhardt; and very special friend, Gladys Meyer.
Survivors include sons, Scott and wife Susanne Guthrie, and Todd Guthrie; grandchildren, Bryan (Chelsea De La Cruz) Guthrie, Jameson Guthrie, Megan Baker, Tara Baker (Bryan Klinginsmith); and great-grandchildren, William, Charlotte and George Klinginsmith, Eufemio Kliment and Wayne Guthrie; nieces, nephew, cousins, and many loving friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.