Bonnie Jean (Witham) Johnson, 88, passed away March 23, 2022, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10 a.m. at Juniata United Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Ulrich officiating. The service will be live streamed through the Juniata United Methodist Facebook page. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm the evening prior, at Apfel Funeral Home in Kenesaw. Memorials may be directed to the Juniata United Methodist Church and the Kenesaw United Child Care Coalition. Apfel Funeral Home is serving the family.
Bonnie was born on the family farm near Agra, KS to W. James Witham and Ruth (Green) Witham on September 2, 1933. She graduated from Agra High School in 1951 and attended York College for two years. Bonnie married Gayle Johnson on June 14, 1953, at the Johnson EUB church near Agra. To this union three children were born, Jeane, Jana and Robert. Bonnie worked at Larimore grocery store and the Kenesaw Public School, first as a kindergarten bus driver and then a para educator for 24 years. Bonnie had a beautiful singing voice and traveled with her high school and college choirs performing concerts. She was very active in her church, singing, playing the piano and teaching Sunday school.
She is survived by her daughters, Jeane Johnson of Elgin, NE and Jana Giger of Kenesaw, NE; son, Robert (Lisa) Johnson of Gering, NE; grandson, Logan (Kelly) Giger of Lincoln; granddaughter, Amanda (Chad Rothfuss) Wathen of Hastings; great grandsons, Carson (Thea Aufdenkamp) Wathen and Ryan Rothfuss both of Hastings, NE, Daniel Davis of Hampton, NE; sisters-in-law, Velda Christy, Dolores Robb and brother-in-law Norman (Debbie) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gayle Johnson; brother, Warren (Bernice) Witham; sister, Verlene (Allen) Zikmund; three infant brothers; son-in-law, Bob Giger; and nieces, Jolynn Kuhn, Cherry Witham, and Sally Husen.
