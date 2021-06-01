Bonnie L. Bartels, 96, Campbell, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Franklin. Service will be Friday, June 4, 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with Pastor Nathan Abel officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery in Campbell. Visitation will be from 12-2 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Campbell Funeral Home of Campbell is in charge of arrangements.
