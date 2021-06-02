Bonnie L. (Meyer) Bartels, 96, of Campbell, Nebraska passed away on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Arbor Care Center in Franklin.
Service will be Friday, June 4, 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Campbell with Pastor Nathan Abel officiating. Burial will be in the Presbyterian Cemetery, Campbell, Nebraska. Visitation will be from 12-2 at Trinity Lutheran Church. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Campbell Funeral Home, Campbell, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Bonnie was born on February 14, 1925 to John F. and Amelia (Koch) Meyer near Campbell, Nebraska. Bonnie was baptized and confirmed at rural Trinity Lutheran Church of Campbell. She attended rural country school and graduated from Campbell High School in 1942. Bonnie married Lloyd F. Bartels on February 24, 1946 in Macon, Nebraska. They lived most of their married life farming and raising cattle. She loved watching the birds and lawn and cared for both. Her ability to play piano and accordion was a great gift. Lloyd passed away on April 17, 1998.
She is survived by her brother, Gerhart and his wife DeLores Meyer of Campbell; sister-in-law, Ruby Trambly of Hastings and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; brother, LaVerne and his wife, Lavon Meyer; sister, Lucille Kuhlman; brother-in-law, Nelson Trambly; sister-in-law, Betty Frohling and her husband, Dallas.
Special thanks to past and present neighbors, Chuck and his wife and Steve. Bonnie’s baptismal verse is “He that believes and is baptized shall be saved.” 16 Mark 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.