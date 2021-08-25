Bonnie Lea (Trupp) Scheele, 94, passed peacefully at home with her family on January 26, 2020.
Graveside service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021, at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Hastings, Nebraska. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to her family for a future designation.
Bonnie Lea has returned to her roots. She was preceded in death by her parents, John G. Trupp and Mollie (Amalia) Lissmann Trupp; brothers, Wilson (Ruth), Milan (Al and Jean), Marvin (Mike and Billie); sister, Anna Mae (Bick) Downey; nephew, Brian Downey; and her niece, Tonya Flynn Trupp.
Bonnie is survived by her children, Dianna Dale Paramski, John Henry (Mary Lynne), Mark Laverne (Song), David Allen, Timothy Paul (Daidra), and James Michael (Sandra); grandchildren, Brenda (Scott) Lewis, Eric (Jenny) Paramski, Jerilynn Paramski, Christopher (Caryn) Sterricker, Jennifer (Robert), Jodie (Matt) Ernst, Leslie Krause, Jessie, Alyssa (Jordan) Grubbs, Thomas, and Deborah; great-grandchildren, Hailey, Jaden, Daisey, Sydney, Teagan, Avery, and Grant; also her nieces, Sharyn (Trupp)Thomas, Karyn (Downey) Stevens; nephews, Gregg (Susan) Trupp, Kevin (Cindy) Trupp, and their children and grandchildren.
