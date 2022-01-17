Bonnie Sue Santero, 68, of Hastings, Nebraska passed peacefully unto her Heavenly Father in the early morning hours of January 12, 2022, with family at her bedside.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 22, in Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed on the Apfel Funeral Home’s Facebook Page. Memorials can be sent to the funeral home, at 505 North Bellevue Ave, Hastings, NE 68901.
Bonnie was born May 29, 1953, in Ogallala, NE to Ernest and Georgia Santero. She grew up on the farm with her family. Eventually, she left the family farm and spent time living and working in Beatrice and Lincoln. She retired to live out the rest of her life in Hastings.
She was a regular volunteer in the community where she had the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. Bonnie loved to do crafts and make people laugh. She had a very caring heart and would always try to boost you up by getting out the craft box or crochet needles to make you something special if you were feeling down. Bonnie will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Bonnie is survived by her brother, Mike Santero, and her special friends, Crysta, Misha, Shelly and their families.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Georgia Santero, and her brother, Bill Santero.
