Lifelong Minden, Nebraska resident, Bonnilee Joy Westengaard, 89, passed away the morning of August 30, 2022 at CHI Health - St Francis in Grand Island, NE.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A luncheon will follow the church service. Private family viewing and interment in the Minden Cemetery will be held prior to services. Memorials in Bonnie’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.