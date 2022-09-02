Lifelong Minden, Nebraska resident, Bonnilee Joy Westengaard, 89, passed away the morning of August 30, 2022 at CHI Health - St Francis in Grand Island, NE.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at the Minden United Methodist Church with Rev. Peter Choi and PMA Julie Schmidt officiating. The service will be streamed to the church’s Facebook and YouTube pages. A luncheon will follow the church service. Private family viewing and interment in the Minden Cemetery will be held prior to services. Memorials in Bonnie’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Arrangements are under the care of Craig Funeral Home in Minden.
Bonnilee Joy was born in Minden Nebraska January 26, 1933 to her parents Harold J and Roxie V (Newbold) Brown. She was raised on a farm north of Minden; she attended a small country school until 8th grade then transferred to the Minden School system. Bonnie graduated Valedictorian of Minden High School in 1950. She attended one year at Hastings College.
Bonnie Brown was united in marriage to Donald L Westengaard at the First United Methodist Church, in Hastings NE on January 6, 1952. They celebrated 62 years together before Don passed away January of 2015. She worked at the Minden Courier, while her children were young, then for Minden Public Schools as a secretary for the High School Principal, and later for the Superintendent’s office. After retirement they were able to enjoy 25 years of travel. Bonnie was an avid reader, loved all things related to books and even submitted her own writings to be published. She was a very talented seamstress and knitter. She loved playing Bridge, golf and of course her cats.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald and her parents, Roxie and Harold Brown.
Those left to cherish her memory include her 3 children, Ronald (Terry) Westengaard of Kenesaw NE, Halli (Mike) Partridge of San Tan Valley AZ, Jean (Jim) Thom of Hastings NE, and brother, Joe H Brown of Austin TX. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; as well as a host of extended relatives and close friends.
