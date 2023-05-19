Bradley "Brad" Gabbert, a beloved husband, father, and friend passed away peacefully at his home in Flower Mound, Texas, on the morning of May 16th, 2023, after a fierce 3-year battle with cancer.
Brad was born in Henderson, Nebraska, on February 11th, 1963, to Willis and Rosella Gabbert. He was the middle of three brothers.
A dedicated Christian, Brad's life was woven with miracles, guided by the hand of God throughout his years on this earth.
Brad graduated from Northwestern College in 1985, beginning work in the radio industry for several years.
Brad answered a call from God to serve in China in 1990, teaching English and spreading the Gospel there. When Brad returned to the States in 1993, he earned a master's degree from Ohio University, teaching English and serving IFI, a ministry to international students during his time there.
Brad once again answered the Lord's call in 2005 and returned to China to work in the field of Christian international education, this time with a family in hand.
Brad was involved in local house churches, including hosting at his own home during his time there. Brad's focus remained on serving the Lord and his family, even in difficult circumstances.
With minimal warning, Brad courageously evacuated his family at the end of January 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, relocating to Texas.
Though facing a cancer diagnosis later that year, he continued to faithfully provide for, and serve his family through his work at Coppell ISD for the next two and a half years. He never lost sight of his calling, continuing to serve the Lord as able through the ESL ministry at Valley Ranch Baptist Church.
Brad's life was dedicated to the Lord, and he found so much joy serving the international community. His impact was felt in the lives of those who call him friend across the world.
Brad is survived by his wife, Jing; his four sons, Michael, Andrew, David, and Elliot; his two brothers, Barry and Randy; along with his parents, Willis and Rosella Gabbert.
A service to celebrate Brad's life will be held 2 p.m. Monday, May 22, at Valley Ranch Baptist Church in Coppell, Texas. Interment will follow at Rolling Oaks Memorial Center in Coppell.
