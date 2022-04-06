Bradley R. Gish, 63, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away March 30, 2022 at Nebraska Heart Hospital in Lincoln. He was born April 26, 2959 in Winner, South Dakota.
He was a truck driver for the Dallas/Ft. Worth Roofing Supply in Dallas, TX for 26 years. He moved back to Hastings in 2014. He worked for Hastings Parks & Recreation and Bosselman Travel Center. He was recently employed with Hastings Public Schools.
He liked to spend time with grand-nephews, mother, sisters, cousin and close friends. He liked watching NASCAR Racing and movies. He liked to play the lottery.
He is survived by his mother, Marilyn Gish of Hastings, NE; sisters, Lynette Gish of Hastings, NE, Jolene (Dave) Osborne of Monroe, MI; nephew Micheal (Miranda) Osborne of Virginia; nieces, Stephanie Osborne of Monroe, MI, Katelyn Osborne of Monroe, MI, Lacey Gish of Hastings, NE; grand-nephews, Matthew Buck, Jayden Gish, Cain Osborne; aunts, June Scrivers of Imperial, NE and Betty Musilek of Mesa, AZ; uncles, Leroy (Shelia) Varilek of Rapid City, SD, Martin Varilek of Winner, SD and may close family, friends and roommates.
He was preceded in death by his father Lindy, Gish; sister Denise Gish; grandparents, Leonard and Rose Gish and George and Lillian Varilek; 8 uncles and 2 aunts.
A memorial service will be held April 23 at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Methodist Church in Hastings. There will be a get together after the service at the American Legion in Hastings. All are welcome.
