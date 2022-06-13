Brenda Kay Astrones, 67, of Doniphan, Nebraska, passed away with her family at her side on Sunday, June 12, 2022, after a hard fight with cancer.
Service and Celebration of Brenda’s life will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Doniphan United Methodist Church. Reverend Scott Evans will officiate. Burial will follow in Cedarview Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. at the church. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
Brenda was born January 7, 1955, at Wiesbaden AFB, Germany, to Julian and Lois (Mays) Dubberly.
She lived with her military family in several countries overseas before the family moved to Doniphan in 1965. She graduated from Doniphan High School in the class of 1973.
On November 3, 1973, Brenda married David R. Astrones. The couple lived in Lexington for a few years before making Doniphan their forever home in 1984.
Brenda was employed with 3-D Investment, Inc. of Doniphan for several years. She then worked for Ameritex Services until her retirement.
She was a member of Doniphan United Methodist Church and the American Legion Auxillary. Brenda enjoyed spending time in the sun and outdoors, whether gardening or just by the pool.
Those who cherish Brenda’s memory include her daughters and their spouses, Stephanie (Scott) Roach, Shawna (Mike) Williams and Stacey (Dusty) Kleier, all of Doniphan.
She was the grandmother of nine grandchildren, Thomas (Megan), David, Katie and Madi Roach, Bailey, Jaden and Justyce Williams and Brooks and Blain Kleier.
She is also survived by sisters and brother-in-law, Gloria Gates of Grand Island and Colleen (Mike) Leitschuck of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Theresa Dubberly of Arkansas; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Dan and Sharon Astrones of Grand Island; several nieces and nephews; and stepfather-in-law, Chet Seig of Doniphan.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dave, in 2015; beloved baby and grandson, Blain Kleier; brothers and sister-in-law, Terry (Judy) Dubberly and David Dubberly; brother-in-law, Jeff Gates; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Seig.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Online remembrances may be left at www.giallfaiths.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.