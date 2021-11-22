Hastings, Nebraska resident Brenda L. John, 70, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
