Hastings, Nebraska resident Brenda L. John, 70, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass, Pastor Scott DeWitt, and Pastor Dale Phillips officiating.
Private family burial will be held at a later date.
Book signing will be 2-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church.
Memorials may be given to Evangelical Free Church Missions, Care Actor Inc., or donor’s choice.
The service will be live-streamed through Evangelical Free Church at bit.ly/hefclive2. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
