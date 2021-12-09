Hastings, Nebraska resident Brenda L. John, 70, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 14, at Evangelical Free Church in Hastings with Pastor Matt Sass, Pastor Scott DeWitt, and Pastor Dale Phillips officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. Book signing will be 2-5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to Evangelical Free Church Missions, Care Actor Inc., or donor’s choice. The service will be live-streamed through Evangelical Free Church at bit.ly/hefclive2. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Brenda was born August 6, 1951, in Broken Bow, NE to Virgil L. & Treva Elaine (Samp) John. She graduated from Sumner-Eddyville-Miller High School in 1969 and attended Central Community College for two years. Brenda moved from Miller to Hastings in 1977.
Brenda worked at Armour in the inventory department. She attended Evangelical Free Church in Hastings. Brenda was a member of a Breakfast Club and Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She enjoyed collecting caps, cat items, crosses, and M&M memorabilia. Brenda was a greeter at church and loved visiting with people.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents.
Survivors include her son, Scott D. Everly & Christine Farley of Eureka Springs, AR; grandchildren & spouse, Darrien & Jake Gardner, Mason Everly; great-grandson, Odin Gardner; brother & spouse, Randy & Penny John of Miller; nieces, spouses & families, Nikki & Cody Ferwerda of Grand Junction, IA, Rylee, Kerry & Brock Elsen of Miller, Cooper, Quinn; step-great-niece, Sheyanne & step-great-nephew, Trenton; aunt & uncle, Melvin & Beulah John of Miller; numerous cousins & friends.
