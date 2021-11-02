Brenda T. Hylden, 61, of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away on October 28, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare after a 5 ½ year struggle with Triple Negative Breast Cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Apfel Funeral Home at 9:00 a.m. November 6, 2021. Inurnment will follow at Parkview Cemetery at 11:00 am. Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date.
Brenda was born on October 27, 1960, in Apalachin, NY to Steve and Hilda Tinus. She received her RN degree from Elmira College in Elmira, NY. She married Steve Hylden on June 28, 1999, in Hastings.
She is survived by her mother, Hilda; brother, Bernie; sister, Barb; her husband, Steve; her children, Theresa and Jason; step-children, Lars, Shauna, Seth and Shea; and six grandchildren.
