Hastings, Nebraska resident Brian D. Hester, 61, passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He had fought a long battle with cancer.
Rosary will be 9:30 a.m. with Memorial Mass to follow at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh, the link will not be live until five minutes before service time.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Brian enjoyed hunting, fishing, and loved being outdoors. He had a heart of gold and would often check on friends that were ill or homebound and take meals to them. Brian was a huge Dallas Cowboys fan and his number one team was the Nebraska Cornhuskers. He loved having barbecues and inviting family and friends. Later on in his life, he loved seeing and spending time with his grandkids. Brian loved his family.
Brian was preceded in death by his brother, Franklin O’Dell Hester Jr. and his mother, Marjorie Ellen Ravers.
Survivors include his children and their spouses, Bryan & Jill Hester of Hastings, Jayme & Becca Hester of Omaha, Erica & Adam Schwaninger of Lincoln, Ashley Sandoval & Robert Fowlkes of North Platte, Kelly & Nathan Fielder of Blue Hill, Nathan & Mel Sandoval of Holdrege, Ryan Sandoval of Hastings, and Justin Hester of Hastings; 14 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings and their spouses, Cindy Bristol of Grand Island, Allen & Teri Hester of Fallbrook, CA, Steve Hester & Lisa Smith of Glenvil, Sherrin & Stephen Bullet of King George, VA, Gerald & Donna Wade of IA, and Amy Carbajal of Cozumel, Mexico; sister-in-law, Marcia Hester; ex-wife Lisa Bennett of Lincoln; very dear friend and neighbor, Brenda Shafer-Elley; countless aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews; and his best friend & dog, Jack.
