Hastings, Nebraska, resident Brian Everett Bottolfson, 60, passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, at his home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. Burial will follow the service at Stockholm Cemetery in Shickley.
Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. Friday, May 6, and one hour before the service at the funeral home.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Brian’s obituary and click the play button shown toward the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Brian was born July 18, 1961, in Hastings to Bill Bottolfson and Geraldine “Jerri” (McEwen) Stalsberg. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1979.
Brian was employed as a welder at Thermo King in Hastings. He was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Brian enjoyed playing his guitar and riding motorcycles.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bob; and sister-in-law, Tammy Bottolfson.
Survivors include his children and spouse, Christa and Michael Soucie of Hastings, Emma Bottolfson of Hastings, Bryce Bottolfson of Hastings; grandchildren, Tallen Soucie, McKenna Soucie, Tatum Soucie; stepfather, Ray Stalsberg of Hastings; siblings and spouse, Bill Bottolfson of Grand Island, Michelle and Russ Meyer of Lincoln, Brooke and Luis Molina of Hastings, Brandt Bottolfson and Jordan Robinson of Hastings; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.