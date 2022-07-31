Brian Glenn Spurrier was born September 25, 1982 in Red Cloud, Nebraska to Elton Elmer and Joan (Wall) Spurrier. He grew up on the family farm near Lebanon Ks before moving to Hastings in 1987.
On July 7, 2014 he was united in marriage to Lois (Schneider) Stromer. Together they had 2 children, Braydyn Spurrier and Hope Spurrier, joining both his and her children from previous relationships.
Brian passed away on July 24, 2022 at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Brian is survived by his children and step-children, Tessa Rothfuss Stone, Christian Spurrier, Kristopher Stromer, Hannah Stromer, Briannah Stromer, Raeanna Stromer, Lance Henry, Braydyn Spurrier and Hope Spurrier; parents Elton and Joan Spurrier; brother Elmer Spurrier; uncles, Neil Wall, Gene Wall and Bill Stevens; and his grandmother Patricia Stevens; also a brand new grandson, born on July 30th, 2022.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Glenn and Ruth Spurrier; grandfather, George Wall; aunts Glenda Kress and Jaqi Ferg.
Funeral is scheduled for Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with visitation Tuesday August 2, 2022 from 5-7 pm.
