Brian Glenn Spurrier was born September 25, 1982 in Red Cloud, Nebraska to Elton Elmer and Joan (Wall) Spurrier. He grew up on the family farm near Lebanon Ks before moving to Hastings in 1987.

On July 7, 2014 he was united in marriage to Lois (Schneider) Stromer. Together they had 2 children, Braydyn Spurrier and Hope Spurrier, joining both his and her children from previous relationships.