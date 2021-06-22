Brian James Kirstine, 53, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away in his home, surrounded by friends on June 19, 2021.
His graveside service will be held 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 1st at Parkview Cemetery and officiated by Pastor Joel Remmers of the First St. Paul Lutheran Church of Hastings. Following the service there will be a Celebration of Life held at Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings from 4-8 p.m.
Memorials may be directed to Special Scoops Ice Cream Shop.
Brian was born in Hastings, Nebraska on April 25, 1968. He attended Hastings Senior High until he moved to Henderson where he graduated in 1986, from Henderson Community School. He attended UNK and Colorado Tech University where he studied Business and Social Work.
When he lived in Colorado, Brian worked as a general/regional manager for Wendy’s International. He moved home to Hastings when his dad got sick with Alzheimer’s so he could help his parents. After his dad passed away, he started working in the developmental disabilities field. Brian worked for Goodwill and Mosaic as a direct support professional and then for the State of Nebraska as a Shared Living Provider where he welcomed a gentleman to live with him in his home while he helped him become as independent as possible. One of his favorite things was when he got to be a respite provider for people for short periods of time when their regular caregivers some help. Through all these opportunities, Brian says that he received as much as he gave, and he built some wonderful relationships.
Brian enjoyed his friends and family and his fur babies! He also enjoyed the Fine Arts, he was active in drama, music and band throughout his younger years and continued his love of performing through karaoke and Drag events in his adult life. Autumn Summers (Brian) received numerous awards over the course of her career. Her most recent one was when she was named Miss Tri-City Pride 2020-2021. She was also considered a mentor by many of the younger entertainers.
When Brian found a cause he believed in, he got behind it and did what he could to raise support for it. He did extensive work in the LBGTQ+ Community, including the Nebraska Aids Project (N.A.P.) raising money for HIV/AIDS charities as well as for individuals suffering from the disease. He was also active in being an advocate and mentor for people with developmental disabilities. He was a Unified Partner on the Special Olympics Unified Bowling team; and was always happy to help raise money for the ARC of Buffalo County and Special Olympics when the opportunity arose.
Toward the end of his life, Brian asked the Lord Jesus back into his life to be his Lord and Savior and wants people to know that in his 53 years on this earth, he has never had the peace that he has had since he made that decision back in April! Since that decision, he has reconnected with his childhood church, First St. Paul Lutheran and was baptized in the flower gardens at his dear friends’ home in Grafton on Monday, May 31, 2021.
Brian is survived by his sister, Debbie (Dick) Souchek of Hastings; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; his dear friends, Anni Schaldecker of York and Vickie Fedderson of Hastings, and other dear family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Bruce Kirstine; dad, Allen Adams; mom Virginia (Kirstine) Adams, and his life partner, Dean Kessinger.
