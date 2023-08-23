Hastings, Nebraska, resident Brian L. Fricke, 65, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services held at this time. Memorials may be given to the family.
Hastings, Nebraska, resident Brian L. Fricke, 65, passed away Monday, August 21, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services held at this time. Memorials may be given to the family.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Brian was born April 4, 1958, in Hastings to John and Mary (Hinrichs) Fricke. Brian grew up on a farm near Glenvil, NE.
He graduated from Adams Central High School in 1976. Brian married Jennifer Konen on March 3, 1979, at St. Cecilia’s Catholic Church.
Brian worked in construction for many years and spent his later years at Great Plains Packaging of Hastings.
He was a talented handyman and shade tree mechanic. Brian enjoyed spending his time hunting, fishing, camping, and telling a good story.
He enjoyed getting time in with his children and grandchildren. His loyal dog Buddy (Buddy Pup!) was always by his side and along for the ride.
Brian was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary; mother and father-in-law, Dolores and Anthony Konen; aunt and uncle, Marian (Fricke) and Ervin Fry.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer Fricke of Hastings; children, Angela Fricke of Hastings, Katie Fricke of North Platte, Aaron Fricke of Hastings; grandchildren, Dominic and Abigail Fricke of North Platte; uncle and aunts Joan Hinrichs of Inland, Bob and Darlene Hinrichs of Grand Island; brothers-in-law, Mike Konen of Dodge, Tom Konen of Hastings; sisters-in-law and spouses, Peg (Dan) Orr of Hastings; Kathy Martin of Omaha, Theresa (Denny) Buss of Wray, CO; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.