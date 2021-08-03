Brittany Lee Oswald, the daughter of Tom L. and Susan A. (Fecht) Oswald, was born in Omaha, Nebraska on May 27, 1993, and passed away in Grand Island on August 2, 2021 at the age of 28.
Brittany grew up in Hamilton County, attended Aurora Public Schools and graduated in 2012. She went on to Central Community College in Hastings and graduated in 2015. Brittany was a dispatcher for the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department and then worked for Blue Night Security as a security guard at the Aurora Ethanol Plant.
Brittany enjoyed softball, fishing and visiting Colorado to cheer on the University of Colorado women’s basketball team and explore the Boulder area. She also liked spending time with family, friends and the family dog, Grace.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Clayton and Jane Fecht and grandfather, Don Wells.
Those left to cherish her memory are her parents, Tom and Susan Oswald of Harvard; sister, Brooke Johnson of Edgar; grandmother, Maryln Wells of Harvard; nephew, Jace Johnson of Edgar; niece, Riley Johnson of Edgar; aunts, Denise Lawrence of Lincoln, Nancy (Scott) Bunger of Axtell and Karen (David) Petersen of Hickman; uncles, Doug (Mary) Fecht of Corpus Christi, TX and Richard (Jane) Fecht of Axtell and many other cousins, family members and friends.
