Bronson Alan Gerloff, 36, of Ayr, Nebraska passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Graveside service will be Thursday, December 30, 2 p.m. at the Blue Hill Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey Kuddes officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials can be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Roseland Volunteer Fire Department and EMTs. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Bronson was born on September 14, 1985 to Bruce A. and Marilyn F. (Stevens) Gerloff in Omaha, NE. He attended Ayr Elementary School and Blue Hill Public Schools. He loved to play video games and liked his cats and dog.
Bronson is survived by his father and mother, Bruce and Marilyn Gerloff of Ayr; brother and sister-in-law, Aaron (Robin) Gerloff of Juniata; niece and nephews, Ainsley, Beck and Blake Gerloff; aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Maxine Gerloff, Wendel and Ruby Stevens and Uncle Tim Stevens.
