Bruce Allen Ebmeier passed away on April 17, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.
Bruce was born on December 10, 1941 to Aldine Verbeck in Kearney, Nebraska. He was immediately adopted by William and Edna Ebmeier of rural Bertrand. Bruce graduated from Bertrand High School in 1959. He married Susan Holen in 1960 and to this union three children were born: David, Diane and Cheri.
He worked at several radio stations in Nebraska, including Lexington, Lincoln, Beatrice and Ord. He taught Small Market Radio Broadcasting at Central Community College in Hastings for 15 years.
On February 24, 1979, Bruce was united in marriage to Elizabeth (Beth) Bartak.
After retiring from teaching, Bruce began to sell NOS (new old stock) car parts, turning a hobby into a business. He was active in several car clubs for many years.
At 55 years old, he met his birth mother and found that he had 3 half-sisters and a half- brother living in California. Many enjoyable times were spent with them over the past 25 years.
After retiring, Bruce moved to Sun Lakes, AZ where he lived for 24 years. He loved the heat and continued his love for cars in their new home.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Beth of Sun Lakes, AZ; daughters, Diane (Allen) Saunders of Lexington, NE and Cheri Gehle of Cozad, NE; daughter-in-law, Becky Bryan of Omaha, NE; brother Edward (Lorrie) Reinhardt of Grass Valley, CA; sisters Linda, Gloria (Tim) Perry of Meadow Vista, CA and Shari (Fred) Schedler of Auburn, CA; and 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
Other survivors include sister-in-law, Beverly Trew; brothers-in-law, Joel (Becky) Bartak and Bruce (Julie) Bartak all of Anselmo, NE; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his son, David; his parents, William and Edna Ebmeier and Aldine Reinhardt; an aunt, Violet Peterson; in-laws Clyde and Gloria Bartak; and sister- in-law, Cindy Fisher.
There will be no service but memorials may be given in Bruce’s name to First Baptist Church, Sun Lakes for the Set Free ministry at First Baptist Church of Sun Lakes, Designated-Set Free, 9535 E Riggs Rd, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 or flcsl.org/give.
