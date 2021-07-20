Bruce Jay Berck Jr., 26, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Saturday, July 17, 2021, at his home.
Memorial Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 23, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Minister Bruce Jay Berck Sr. officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bruce was born March 15, 1995, in Hastings, NE to Bruce Jay Berck Sr. and Cindy Sue (Escritt) Berck. He graduated from Hastings High School in 2013. Bruce learned how to weld in high school and was interested in trade work. He enjoyed fishing, camping, collecting and smoking cigars, target practice, and his favorite historical era was World War II.
Bruce was very proud of his beard and collected various shaving memorabilia. He sported facial hair most of his adult life and had a long beard for a few years. Bruce taught himself how to play the guitar and played the bass for bands when he was younger. He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association and National Rifle Association.
Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents; great-grandparents; great-aunts and uncles; and numerous extended family.
Survivors include his mother, Cindy Berck of Hastings; his father and spouse, Bruce Sr. and Lisa Berck of Grand Island; siblings and spouses, Kylie Berck of Hastings, Samantha Berck of Hastings, Merissa and Reggie Petersen of Grand Island, Molley and Levi Stanger of Grand Island, Miranda Eastman of Grand Island; nephews, Cooper Berck, Caedyn Petersen, Bentlee Petersen, Owen Petersen, Lukas Petersen, Landon Stanger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.