Bruce Jerome Jeffs, 51, of Nelson, Nebraska, died July 11, 2023, at Bryan Medical Center West in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 15, from 5-7 p.m. at the Williams Funeral Home in Superior.
The rosary will be recited Saturday at 10:30 a.m. with the Mass to follow at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior with Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Interment with military honor will be at the Edgar Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
