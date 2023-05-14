Harvard, Nebraska, resident Bruce L. Smith, 44, passed away Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 17, at the United Church of Christ in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Viewing will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday with family present at the United Church of Christ. Memorials may be given to the family. Arrangements made by Murray Wilson Funeral Directing.
Bruce was born on May 22, 1978, to Melvin E. Jr. and Anna Jean (Rollins) Smith in Aurora, Nebraska. He graduated from Harvard High School in 1996.
Bruce married Brenda Johansen on May 21, 2005. From this marriage, three children were born: Lillian, Alyssa, and Oliver.
Bruce drove truck for several different companies throughout the years. He was also on the city council of Harvard. His biggest joy was helping his family and friends.
Bruce was preceded in death by his grandparents, Melvin Sr. and Ava Smith; Royal and Beverly Rollins; and nephew, Kyle Smith.
Family left to cherish his memory include his wife, Brenda; daughters, Lillian and Alyssa; and son, Oliver; his parents, Melvin E. Jr. and Anna Smith; children, Devin Smith, Isabella Kenley, Destiny Smith; five grandchildren; sisters and spouses, Christy and Pat Bieck, Marilyn and Chris Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and relatives.
