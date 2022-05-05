Sutton, Nebraska, resident Caleb Michael Ladehoff, 17, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center West Campus in Lincoln.
Funeral services are 11 a.m., Saturday at the Stockham Community Church in Stockham with Pastor Paul Nauman and Pastor Rick Bartek officiating. Interment will follow at the Sutton Cemetery in Sutton.
Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Friday with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Sutton Memorial Chapel in Sutton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.suttonmemorial.com
Services will be live-streamed on the Stockham Community Church website http://stockhamchurch.com/live/ or the Stockham Community Church YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCq9QzcTSVLwslocp2geYZ2A
