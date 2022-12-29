Calvina Mae (Miner) Thomas, age 82, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Hays, Kansas died peacefully at home on December 20, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1940 in Loveland, CO to Calvin Woodrow Miner and Mary Levina (Wages) Miner. Calvina graduated from Osborne High School in 1958 in Osborne, KS. Throughout her life she lived in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas. She was a prolific believer in higher education as evidenced by her academic achievements which include:

Nursing Diploma - Asbury Hospital School of Nursing, Salina, KS September 1, 1961