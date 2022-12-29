Calvina Mae (Miner) Thomas, age 82, of Houston, Texas, formerly of Hays, Kansas died peacefully at home on December 20, 2022. She was born on April 8, 1940 in Loveland, CO to Calvin Woodrow Miner and Mary Levina (Wages) Miner. Calvina graduated from Osborne High School in 1958 in Osborne, KS. Throughout her life she lived in Colorado, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas. She was a prolific believer in higher education as evidenced by her academic achievements which include:
Nursing Diploma - Asbury Hospital School of Nursing, Salina, KS September 1, 1961
Bachelor of Science in Nursing - Fort Hays Kansas State College, Hays, KS December 25, 1972
Master of Science – Fort Hays Kansas State College, Hays, KS, August 1, 1974
Specialist in Education – Fort Hays Kansas State College, Hays, KS, May 21, 1976
Doctor of Philosophy – Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS, December 17, 1983
Calvina had an extensive career in the nursing field, which she worked at for 51 years. During that time, she served and helped thousands of patients, and taught hundreds of nursing students (including foreign nursing exchange students) and helped shape state-wide nursing programs. Her expertise in nursing was sought out by many organizations throughout the United States, as well as foreign countries including Russia, where she traveled to study their nursing programs and to provide input on nursing programs within the United States. She had many roles within the nursing community including registered nurse, professor at Fort Hays Kansas State University; Director of College of Health Sciences and Hospital, Western Kansas AHEC Program, University of Kansas; Assistant Director of Education and Licensure, Missouri State Board of Nursing; and ASBN Program Coordinator, Arkansas State Board of Nursing. She received an Exceptional Contribution Award from the State Boards of Nursing, Arkansas, on August 6, 2008.
During her limited free time, Calvina enjoyed traveling, painting, stained glass art, sewing, reading and watching British murder mysteries. She always had a dog or two to keep her company. Calvina retired from the Arkansas State Board of Nursing on November 30, 2010 and relocated to Houston, Texas on September 14, 2010.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Thomas and wife Stacia, of Kenesaw, NE; Brett Thomas and wife Brenda, Houston, TX; brothers Kurt Miner of Osborne, KS and Kendall Miner and wife, Renee of Russell, KS; sister in law Linda Miner, Beloit, KS, six grandchildren, grandson Zach and wife Julie Thomas, granddaughters Haley Thomas and McKenzie Thomas, grandsons Adam Thomas and Ryan Thomas, granddaughter Anna Thomas; and three great granddaughters Tatum Thomas, Hazel Thomas and Leni Thomas.
She is preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, James Daniel Miner, September 15, 2006, and Wayne C. Miner, March 16, 2019.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 4:00-5:00pm, service will begin at 5:00pm at Brookside Funeral Home-Cypress Creek, 9149 Highway 6 North, Houston, TX 77095. She will complete her journey on Friday, December 30, 2022, with a visitation service at 10:00am at Rentschler’s Funeral Home, 238 N. 1st Street, Osborne, KS. Graveside service will immediately follow at the Osborne Cemetery, US 24, Osborne, KS. Casual attire is appropriate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.