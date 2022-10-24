Cameron Blue Gray, 37, of Fairbury, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, in Hanover, Kansas.
Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, October 29, at 1 p.m. at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday with family present to greet friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made in care of the family.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home of Superior is caring for the family.
