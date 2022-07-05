Cammie C. Poppe, 60, a long-time resident of Hastings, Nebraska, passed away Sunday morning, July 3, 2022, at her home.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 6, at the funeral home with family present. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata with Pastor David Loeschen officiating. Additional visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service at the church with family present.
Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings immediately after the church service. Memorials may be given to ACLEA or Heartland Lutheran School.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Cammie’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Cammie was born July 10, 1961, to Elvin and Marjorie “Jean” (Healey) Steier in Superior, Nebraska. She attended Belleville High School. Cammie married Greg Poppe on August 28, 1977, and to this union, 5 daughters were born.
Cammie loved her family, especially her grandchildren.
One of Cammie’s favorite hobbies was finding at least 3 festive outfits for each grandchild every holiday.
Cammie was co-owner of Poppe Enterprises and her incredible talents of decorating and organizing celebrations brought so much joy. She built friendships all over the state.
Her love of Lutheran Education put her at the helm of multiple large fundraising events which impacted thousands of children. Cammie will be missed unimaginably.
Cammie was welcomed into Heaven by her beloved youngest daughter, Carissa; Father, Elvin Steier [Evelyn]; Mother, Jean Steier Paul [Verlin]; Sister, Carla Glebe; Sister, Colleen Utecht; Father-in-Law, Norman Poppe; Brother-in-law, Clarence Holloway; and Granddaughter Elizabeth Poppe.
Cammie is survived by her husband, Gregory Poppe; their children, and their families, Marsha Poppe-Rosch and Sam Diaz (Kayline), Marlo “Molly” Poppe (Willow and Morgan), Mikaela and David Krueger (Matthew and wife Francine, Alyvia, and Lexi), Courtney and Cody Poppe-Weber (Evelyn), Kyle and Jamie Finecy (Riley); Sister, Cathy Holloway; and Brother, Philip Steier.
