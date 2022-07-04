Hastings, Nebraska, resident Cammie C. Poppe, 60, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home.
Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, July 7, at Christ Lutheran Church in rural Juniata with Pastor David Loeschen officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to ACLEA or Heartland Lutheran School.
The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service go to Cammie’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
